Sprouts grocery store to open in Victorville in Former Toy “R” Us Building

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Sprouts Farmers Market is preparing to open its first location in Victorville.

The store posted the notification of its type 20 Off-Sale Beer & Wine Liquor license filing last month, which will authorize the sale of beer and wine for consumption off the premises.

The sign was posted on the glass door of the vacant Toys “R” Us building which it plans to occupy, located at 12450 Amargosa Road near PetSmart.

In 2018, VVNG reported on the shuttering of the iconic Toys “R” Us store after the struggling retailer was forced to close nearly 800 stores in the United States.

File photo of Toys “R” Us located at 12450 Amargosa Road in Victorville. (Photo by Gabriel D. Espinoza, 3/14/18)

Sprouts, a highly wished-for grocery store by many residents, recently took over a vacant Toys R Us store in Lancaster, opening that location late last year.

Nine years ago, in 2012, local Victorville resident Shannon Miers made a post in the Sprouts Farmer Market’s Facebook group saying, “We would <3 a Sprouts in the High Desert (Victorville, Apple Valley/Hesperia area of California! We don’t have any big healthy food stores out here.”

A screen of the conversation 9 years ago where local resident Shannon Miers recommended Sprouts open a store in the area. – Facebook

The store filed for its license to sell alcohol in December 2022. – Hugo C Valdez, Victor Valley News.

The company responded to Shannon nearly a decade ago and said they would pass the request to their real estate team for consideration.

After careful consideration, the company has selected Victorville to be its first location in the Victor Valley, and as Shannon suggested then, the company also has plans on opening a second location in Apple Valley.

“Sprouts is the place where goodness grows,” the store website boasts.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store.

Courtesy of Sprouts

Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people.

The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free.

Courtesy of Sprouts

Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide.

Historically, Sprouts has hired 100 employees in preparation for its grand opening events.

The company, which operates as SF Markets LLC, has not provided any dates for its future grand opening and has not announced any hiring events.

To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

RELATED ARTICLE: End of an era for Toys R Us in Victorville as it plans to close forever

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.