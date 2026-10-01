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Sprouts-Anchored Victorville Retail Property Sells For $9.3 Million

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 7:44 pm | Sep. 30, 2026 Updated 7:44 pm | Sep. 30, 2026
Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Grand Opening of New Victorville Location, March 15

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Sprouts Farmers Market-anchored retail property in Victorville has sold for $9.3 million, according to Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors.

The 44,388-square-foot property is located within Village Center, a 350,000-square-foot community shopping center in Victorville.

Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the property, which also includes a 21,000-square-foot junior box space that is currently available for lease.

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The property was originally built in 1989 and underwent renovations in 2024.

Village Center includes a mix of retailers, restaurants, fitness and entertainment businesses. Tenants include BioLife Plasma Services, Dollar Tree, Hobby Lobby, PetSmart, La-Z-Boy, Mattress Firm, Crunch Fitness and Get Air Trampoline Park.

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Sean Cox and Kevin Fryman of Hanley Investment Group represented both sides of the $9.3 million transaction.

The seller was described as a Los Angeles-based private advisory and investment firm. The buyer was California Gold Development Corp.

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The sale was announced Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 7:44 pm | Sep. 30, 2026 Updated 7:44 pm | Sep. 30, 2026
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