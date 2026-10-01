Sprouts-Anchored Victorville Retail Property Sells For $9.3 Million
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Sprouts Farmers Market-anchored retail property in Victorville has sold for $9.3 million, according to Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors.
The 44,388-square-foot property is located within Village Center, a 350,000-square-foot community shopping center in Victorville.
Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the property, which also includes a 21,000-square-foot junior box space that is currently available for lease.
The property was originally built in 1989 and underwent renovations in 2024.
Village Center includes a mix of retailers, restaurants, fitness and entertainment businesses. Tenants include BioLife Plasma Services, Dollar Tree, Hobby Lobby, PetSmart, La-Z-Boy, Mattress Firm, Crunch Fitness and Get Air Trampoline Park.
Sean Cox and Kevin Fryman of Hanley Investment Group represented both sides of the $9.3 million transaction.
The seller was described as a Los Angeles-based private advisory and investment firm. The buyer was California Gold Development Corp.
The sale was announced Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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