Spring Valley Lake man knocked unconscious in violent attack

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who assaulted a Spring Valley Lake man with an unknown object and left him unconscious in his driveway, officials said.

It happened on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at about 8:30 PM in the 13400 block of Pyramid Drive within the community of Spring Valley Lake.

Sheriff’s officials said the 35-year-old male victim was standing in his driveway when an unknown suspect struck him on the right side of his head with an unknown blunt object.

“The assault left the victim unconscious and he was later found on the ground by family members,” stated officials.

Family members drove the victim to the hospital where he required stitches in his head and sustained linear bruising above and below his right eye.

Cameras in the area captured a male wearing light-colored shorts and a hoodie walking with an unknown object in his hand south on Pyramid Road and then east on Niagara Drive.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy W. Winegar at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

