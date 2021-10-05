Sponsors & Volunteers Sought for Victorville Community Cleanup Day

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – The City of Victorville is now seeking volunteers and sponsors for the next Victorville Community Cleanup Day scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23.

Online registration for volunteers is available through the City’s website at VictorvilleCA.gov/CCU. The deadline to register for the cleanup is Oct. 13. Volunteers are encouraged to register early as t-shirt supply is limited.

Paper copies of the registration form can be requested by calling (760) 955-8615.

Community Clean Up Day is an outdoor event and is open to all High Desert residents. Volunteers will be split up and given ample opportunity to socially distance at least six feet from one another. To protect volunteers and City staff, all participants will be required to wear face coverings during this event. Volunteers are encouraged to limit team size and to refrain from carpooling with individuals not from their households. Distribution of supplies will be “contactless”.

Businesses interested in sponsoring the Victorville Community Cleanup Day should call (760) 955-3306 or email VVSpecialEvents@victorvilleca.gov. Sponsors are listed on the event t-shirt worn by hundreds of volunteers. In addition, sponsors are acknowledged in thank you advertisements and on the City’s website and social media.

The Victorville Community Cleanup Day is a semi-annual event held each April and October. The first event was held in October 2007. Since then, more than 17,400 volunteers have worked together to collect over 210 tons of litter from Victorville roadsides.

More information about City of Victorville cleanup programs and additional free disposal services can be found at VictorvilleCA.gov/DumpItRightVV. Help us keep Victorville clean, and #DumpItRightVV! Thanks to the City’s free disposal services, it’s easier than you think to dispose of unwanted items the right way.