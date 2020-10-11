Southbound I-15 in Cajon Pass closed due to shooting investigation

UPDATE @ 11AM — The Sheriffs SWAT team moved in with two armored vehicles and sandwiched the vehicle. The unidentified male was placed into an ambulance and transported to a hospital. An update on his condition was not available.

CHP has reopened several of the southbound lanes and traffic has slowly started to crawl down the Cajon Pass. Motorists are jammed in backed up traffic for several miles.

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass remains closed Sunday morning as authorities continue to conduct a shooting investigation.

At about 6:18 AM on October 11, 2020, a crash was reported along the southbound I -15, north of Kenwood Avenue.

For reasons still unknown, a male driving in a red Dodge Charger allegedly shot himself in the chest in front of his mother and children, a 10-year-old, and a 1-year-old before crashing into another vehicle and into the guardrail.

The other occupants from the vehicle were not injured and were waiting nearby in another vehicle.

Authorities on the freeway used a speaker to give PA announcements to the male occupant who was still inside the vehicle. Officials reported there was some movement on the inside and emergency personnel are continuing to stage away from the vehicle until authorities can secure the scene.

CHP dispatch has received many reports of vehicles driving the wrong way on the I-15 and approx. 500 vehicles going the wrong way old Cajon Blvd. Several lanes of the northbound side of the I-15 have reopened, however, the southbound remains closed.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(photo by Alyse Yancy)

(photo by Monica Harris)

CLICK PLAY TO WATCH — (Cellphone video of wrong-way drivers on the southbound I-15 freeway taken by Holly Hunt)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.