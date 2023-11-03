15 freewayAll NewsFeaturedFreeway TrafficHesperia News

Southbound 15 Freeway Traffic Jam Caused by 4-Vehicle Collision in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupNovember 3, 2023

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic jam occurred on the southbound I-15 freeway on Friday afternoon due to a collision involving multiple vehicles in Hesperia.

On a November 3, 2023, precisely at 2:29 p.m., a collision unfolded on Interstate 15, a little north of Main Street.

The incident involved multiple vehicles, including a black Hyundai Sonata, a gray Jeep, a black sedan, and a white sedan.

Due to the impact of the accident, one of the vehicles became immobile in the fast lane, its engine stalled and it was unable to continue.

Related Articles

The freeway became heavily congested as authorities diligently worked to clear the vehicles and restore smooth traffic flow.

The authorities at the Victorville Station of the California Highway Patrol are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupNovember 3, 2023
Back to top button