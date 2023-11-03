Southbound 15 Freeway Traffic Jam Caused by 4-Vehicle Collision in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic jam occurred on the southbound I-15 freeway on Friday afternoon due to a collision involving multiple vehicles in Hesperia.

On a November 3, 2023, precisely at 2:29 p.m., a collision unfolded on Interstate 15, a little north of Main Street.

The incident involved multiple vehicles, including a black Hyundai Sonata, a gray Jeep, a black sedan, and a white sedan.

Due to the impact of the accident, one of the vehicles became immobile in the fast lane, its engine stalled and it was unable to continue.

The freeway became heavily congested as authorities diligently worked to clear the vehicles and restore smooth traffic flow.

The authorities at the Victorville Station of the California Highway Patrol are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

