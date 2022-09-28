All News
Southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia closed for 24 hours due to fatal shooting investigation
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The southbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia will remain closed for at least 24 hours after an Amber Alert suspect and his 15-year-old daughter were both killed during a shootout with police.
The freeway was shut down just after 11:00 am on, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, after a pursuit terminated in the shoulder area of the SB I-15 Main Street onramp.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the SIGALERT issued at 4:44 pm, is expected to last 24 hours or more. As of 6:40 pm, traffic maps showed red all the way to Roy Rogers Drive.
Highway 395 is reportedly backed up to the outskirts of Adelanto. Amargosa Road, Mariposa Road, Main Street, and all other surrounding roadways have been gridlocked since the incident occurred over six hours ago. The Main Street overpass was also closed as a result of the investigation resulting in major delays throughout the City of Hesperia.
The pursuit started in Barstow and continued on Highway 395, Interstate 40, and the I-15 where it came to an end.
The pursuit suspect identified as Anthony Graizano, 45, was wanted by police after he shot and killed his wife near an Elementary School in Fontana on September 26th. The suspect reportedly kidnapped the couple’s 15-year-old daughter identified as Savannah Graziano and fled in a white Nissan Frontier.
You can read more about the pursuit here: UPDATE: Suspect and 15-year-old killed during I-15 freeway shootout in Hesperia
