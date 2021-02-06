Southbound 15 freeway in Barstow closed due to tractor-trailer crash

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An early morning tractor-trailer crash on the southbound I-15 has prompted a freeway closure in Barstow.

At approximately 5:46 AM on Saturday, February 6, 2021, a semi was traveling northbound when for reasons still unknown, the driver lost control and crashed through the center divider.

The cab came to a stop in the center divider and the 47-foot trailer on its left side blocking, all southbound lanes on the I-15.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the trailer is loaded with carbon dioxide and was reportedly not compromised.

Additionally, approximately 150 gallons of diesel fuel have spilled into the center divider and will require clean-up.

Per the logs, traffic lanes on the SB I-15 are blocked just north of old Highway 58 the no.1 lane on the northbound side is also closed for salvage recovery.

No injuries were reported and motorists traveling through the area should expect delays.

