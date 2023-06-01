Son arrested for the murder of his 68-year-old mother in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for murder after his 68-year-old mom was found dead inside a home.

On Sunday, May 29, 2023, at approximately 7:03 p.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to an unknown problem call in the 15500 block of Sherri Lane, in unincorporated Apple Valley.

Upon arrival, deputies found Beth Ann Kahkosko, inside a house on the property, suffering injuries to her head and face. Kahkosko was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded to conduct the investigation.

Through the investigation, detectives determined the suspect to be Joshua Adam Kahkosko, the victim’s son. The suspect was located and detained a short time later by deputies from the Victorville Police Department.

Joshua Kahkosko was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 187-Murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Andrew Montbriand, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

