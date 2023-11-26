Solo-Vehicle Crash on 15 Freeway Leaves One Man with Major Injuries Saturday

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A solo-vehicle traffic collision occurred on the 15 freeway, resulting in one person suffering major injuries.

The incident took place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 5:17 p.m., on the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway on the D Street offramp.

Earlier that evening, at about 5:00 p.m., the Victorville Fire Department had already responded to a separate incident on the right shoulder of the Northbound D Street offramp.

The first crash did not result in any injuries. Both crashes were on the D Street offramp in close proximity to one another. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries related to the first crash.

However, just minutes after the initial collision, another crash unfolded.

This incident involved a gray Toyota Camry, which veered off the freeway, plummeting down the side of the embankment, and eventually coming to a stop on the left shoulder of the D Street offramp, approximately 50 feet down.

Upon witnessing the second crash, the fire department promptly made their way across the lanes of the offramp to access the vehicle.

It was quickly determined that one person, a male adult driver, was trapped inside and required immediate medical attention.

The two separate crashes on the D Street offramp were being investigated at the same time since they happened less than 20 minutes apart. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

Due to the severity of the injuries, a helicopter was requested to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle was then airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

The man was flown to a trauma center. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

The exact nature and extent of the injuries sustained remain unknown at this time.

Details surrounding the crashes are limited at this time, and no further information is currently available.

Authorities will likely conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of both collisions.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

