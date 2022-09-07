Soldier stationed at Fort Irwin arrested for possession of child porn after cyber tip

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Irwin was arrested for the possession of child pornography after an investigation, officials said.

On August 3, 2022, Deputy J. Sandles received a Cyber Tip from by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), reference possible child pornography.

Through the investigation, it was confirmed the suspect, Sean Patrick Barlow II, who is active-duty military with the US Army, downloaded child pornography.

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 9:30 am, deputies and detectives from the Victor Valley Station, with the assistance of detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit and investigators from the US Army, served the search warrant at Barlow’s residence on Fort Irwin Military Base.

According to a sheriff’s news release,”during the service of the search warrant multiple electronic devices were seized.”

Sean Patrick Barlow II was arrested for possession/control of child pornography and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $300,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Sandles, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

