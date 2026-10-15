Social Security Announces 3.6% Benefit Increase for 2027, With Retirees Getting $75 More Per Month

BALTIMORE, Md. (VVNG.com) — The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027, increasing monthly benefits for millions of Americans, including retirees, people with disabilities and those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

According to a written statement from the Social Security Administration, nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will see their monthly payments increase beginning in January 2027.

The adjustment is expected to raise the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit by approximately $75.

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Additionally, about 7.3 million SSI recipients will begin receiving their increased payments on Dec. 31, 2026. Some Americans receive both Social Security and SSI benefits.

“Social Security will implement this cost-of-living adjustment for 76 million Americans, giving them greater financial stability,” said Social Security Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano in the written statement. “Under President Donald J. Trump, Social Security is delivering better, faster, higher-quality service for the American people.”

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When Will Social Security Recipients Find Out Their New Benefit Amount?

The SSA said beneficiaries with personal my Social Security accounts will be able to view their official 2027 COLA notices online beginning in late November, potentially up to three weeks before receiving a paper notice.

The notices will provide personalized information, including the exact dollar amount of each recipient’s new monthly benefit, payment dates and any applicable deductions.

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Beneficiaries who want to receive their notices electronically must create a personal account and enroll in paperless notifications by Nov. 18.

Account holders can also choose to receive text messages or email alerts when new information becomes available in their online Message Center.

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Those who have not enrolled in paperless notifications will receive their COLA notices by mail in December.

Residents can create or access their accounts at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

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How Will Medicare Premiums Affect the Increase?

For Social Security recipients enrolled in Medicare, the amount of their actual monthly benefit increase may depend on any changes to Medicare premiums and applicable deductions.

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According to the SSA, information about Medicare changes for 2027 will be available through Medicare.gov.

Medicare enrollees who use the my Social Security Message Center will be able to view their 2027 premium information beginning in late November.

Those who have not opted for electronic notifications will receive their COLA notices by mail in December.

How Is the Social Security COLA Calculated?

The annual cost-of-living adjustment is determined under a formula established by the Social Security Act.

The calculation is tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which is measured by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The adjustment is intended to help Social Security and SSI benefits keep pace with inflation.

While the average retirement benefit is expected to increase by $75 per month, individual increases will vary depending on each person’s current benefit amount.

The SSA said beneficiaries will receive simplified, one-page COLA notices containing personalized information about their updated payments.

For additional information about the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment, visit the Social Security Administration’s official website at www.ssa.gov/cola

Here is the COLA 2027 Fact Sheet showing an easy-to-understand overview of all the various automatic adjustments for 2027.

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