Snowy Mountains in the Victor Valley Set the Scene for Winter Solstice and the Shortest Day of the Year

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Residents in the Victor Valley were welcomed with a beautiful view as the San Gabriel mountains were dusted in snow, marking the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year.

The Winter Solstice of 2023, occurring on Thursday, December 21st, marked the official onset of winter in the northern hemisphere, accompanied by the shortest day of the year occurring at 10:27 p.m. EST, according to NASA.

This celestial event, also referred to as the hibernal solstice, occurs when one of the Earth’s poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun. It is during this astronomical phenomenon that the shortest period of daylight and the longest night of the year transpire, as explained by science.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) San Diego predicted that the levels of snowfall would gradually descend from approximately 8000 feet to 6000 feet on Friday. Additionally, showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to traverse San Bernardino County during the course of Thursday night and Friday.

Notably, Mount Baldy secured the sixth position on the NWS’s list of top 10 rainfall amounts, with a recorded 1.38 inches as of 5:00 am Thursday. To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)