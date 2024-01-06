Snow Level Dropping to 4000 Feet on Saturday Night Due to Fast Moving Cold Front

CALIFORNIA (VVNG.com) — According to the National Weather Service (NWS) a fast-moving cold front may cause travel hazards and the snow level to drop to as low as 4,000 ft. on Saturday night into Sunday.

A powerful storm system is projected to reach the Pacific Northwest early on Saturday, bringing gusty winds, widespread rain, and heavy snowfall to the Southern California mountains.

According to the NWS, as the upper-level disturbance associated with the storm system tracks into the Interior West, areas of coastal rain and heavy mountain snow will shift southward across California.

A Wind Advisory issued by the NWS goes into effect from 7:00 pm Saturday, January 6, 2024, to 7:00 pm on Sunday for Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley. Winds from the west will be about 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 55 mph expected.

Southern California mountains are likely to experience heavy snow, creating potentially hazardous conditions for travelers and residents in the region.

The Cajon Pass, created by the movements of the San Andreas Fault, has an elevation of 3,777 ft. along the I-15 freeway, meaning, snow could potentially be an issue for travelers.

As the storm system progresses, it is forecasted to bring heavy snow into the higher terrain of Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. Moreover, the system is expected to emerge over the central U.S. early next week as a powerful storm, potentially affecting areas stretching to the East Coast by mid-week.

“The weather on Sunday will be blustery for Socal! High winds and cool temperatures,” stated NWS offiicals. “Winds strongest on the immediate coast and across the mountain ridges and desert slopes and passes where wind gusts 40 to 55 mph are expected.”

Safety Tips for Strong Winds

Secure Outdoor Items: Take in or secure outdoor furniture, decorations, and other items to prevent them from getting blown away or causing damage. Stay Indoors: If possible, stay indoors during strong winds to avoid potential hazards from flying debris. Check Trees and Branches: Regularly inspect trees near your home for weak or overhanging branches that could pose a risk during strong winds. Close Windows and Doors: Keep windows and doors closed to prevent drafts and reduce the risk of damage from debris. Be Cautious with Power Lines: Be mindful of overhead power lines and report any issues to the relevant authorities. Be Prepared for Power Outages: Have flashlights, candles, and emergency supplies on hand in case of power outages.