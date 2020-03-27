Snow flurries fall in the Cajon Pass Thursday night

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Motorists traveling through the Cajon Pass on Thursday night reported light snow falling.

At about 8:00 pm, the snow was reported to be very light, slushy, and not sticking near the runaway truck ramp.

The mountain communities of Wrightwood and Phelan received snow as forecasted by the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to dip into the low 30’s Thursday and Friday.

Most of the rain showers have cleared out of our area.

According to the NWS, snow showers will continue in the mountains through daybreak Friday and to look for several more inches of snow overnight.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.