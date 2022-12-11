15 freeway
Snow expected in Cajon Pass; chains required in San Bernardino Mountains
SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS (VVNG.com) –– Caltrans District 8 is reminding the public to bring chains if planning a trip to the San Bernardino County mountains.
“Bring your chains regardless of the vehicle you have, including your super awesome 4WD/AWD ultimate truck/car/van – we’ve seen them all get stuck!,” stated the agency.
People planning a trip are reminded that there is absolutely no snow play on the roadway or in front of private homes. Illegal snow play creates unsafe road conditions.
Agencies like the sheriff’s department and CHP will be out enforcing the rules. For your safety, it’s better to wait until you reach your destination.
A ticket for illegal snow play in the roadway can result in fines of up to $150 or more, tow-aways, and other sanctions.
According to the National Weather Service latest forecast, Mondays overnight storm is expected to produce 1-2 inches of snow in the Cajon Summit, 6-8″ in Wrightwood, and 12-18″ in Big Bear on Tuesday morning.
The second wave will bring an increase in activity and a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday morning.
Snow levels will be near 7000 ft during the heaviest precipitation, falling to 3500-4000 ft behind the cold front.
The agency also warned about the strong winds that will be felt along the desert slopes. Strong winds will make travel hazardous in the mountains and deserts. Winds will be gusty enough over the coasts/valleys to blow down some palm fronds and lightweight objects.
So, be prepared and be smart. Bring your chains!
