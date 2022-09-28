All News
Smoke visible in Hesperia from a vegetation fire burning in Cajon Pass
UPDATE @ 6:32 PM — The forward rate of spread of the fire was stopped.
UPDATE @ 6:20 PM — The fire is approximately 4-5 acres burning towards the south with a slow to moderate spread and crews are working to get containment around the fire.
—original article—
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Smoke from a vegetation fire burning in the Cajon Pass is visible from the City of Hesperia.
The brush fire was reported at about 5:45 pm, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, on the east side of the southbound I-15, near the train tracks, and north of Highway 138.
First arriving firefighters reported the fire was one acre with a moderate to slow rate of spread burning in heavy brush.
This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.
