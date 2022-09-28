Smoke visible in Hesperia from a vegetation fire burning in Cajon Pass

UPDATE @ 6:32 PM — The forward rate of spread of the fire was stopped.

UPDATE @ 6:20 PM — The fire is approximately 4-5 acres burning towards the south with a slow to moderate spread and crews are working to get containment around the fire.

—original article—

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Smoke from a vegetation fire burning in the Cajon Pass is visible from the City of Hesperia.

The brush fire was reported at about 5:45 pm, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, on the east side of the southbound I-15, near the train tracks, and north of Highway 138.

First arriving firefighters reported the fire was one acre with a moderate to slow rate of spread burning in heavy brush.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.

