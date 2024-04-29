Smoke Visible From Live Fire Training Scheduled This Week in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Residents of Hesperia may notice smoke in the area due to an ongoing live fire training event.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department is hosting its interagency Dozer Academy this week, with activities centered in South Hesperia.

The training includes live fire exercises designed to enhance firefighting skills and preparedness. Safety measures are strictly enforced, with contingency lines and firefighters stationed to manage the training safely.

(Photo: Tish Jordan)

The presence of smoke will be noticeable from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Thursday. Local residents are advised not to be alarmed as this is a controlled training exercise.

To facilitate transparency and awareness, a map of the specific training location is made available for those interested in seeing the exact areas involved.

Use caution in the area of the training due to fire apparatus making access to the training site.





(Scroll Down To Comment)