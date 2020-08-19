All News
Smoke Shop on Ranchero Rd in Hesperia Burglarized
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a burglary at the Puff N Pass smoke shop in Hesperia.
It happened on August 17, 2020, at about 3:48 AM in the 13300 block of Ranchero Road.
Sheriff’s officials said unknown suspects broke the front glass door to the smoke shop and cut the lock to the gate. Once inside, the suspects stole the cash register and an unknown amount of cigarettes.
The business owner said he would be reviewing the surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Apple Valley woman arrested for murder and manslaughter of her 2 daughters after months-long investigation
-
All News7 days ago
Can you help Victorville Police ID this suspect?
-
All News7 days ago
14 arrested, cash, guns, and marijuana seized during search warrant in Victorville
-
Apple Valley News5 days ago
Fatal crash shuts down Central Road in Apple Valley