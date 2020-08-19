Smoke Shop on Ranchero Rd in Hesperia Burglarized

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a burglary at the Puff N Pass smoke shop in Hesperia.

It happened on August 17, 2020, at about 3:48 AM in the 13300 block of Ranchero Road.

Sheriff’s officials said unknown suspects broke the front glass door to the smoke shop and cut the lock to the gate. Once inside, the suspects stole the cash register and an unknown amount of cigarettes.

The business owner said he would be reviewing the surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

