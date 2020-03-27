Smoke shop in Hesperia robbed by three armed suspects

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Best Price Smoke Shop & Vape in Hesperia.

At about 12:00 am on Thursday, March 26, 2020, deputies responded to the business in the 16100 block of Main Street.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds told VVNG, “Three suspects entered the location, armed with guns, and demanded the employee open the registers.”

Reynold said the suspects took cash from the registers, along with vape accessories, before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported and no additional suspect information was not available.

The investigation is still on-going and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.