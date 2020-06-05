Smoke from warehouse fire in Redlands visible in the Victor Valley

REDLANDS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 3-Alarm fire at a warehouse in Redlands sent black smoke billowing into the sky that was visible from the Victor Valley Friday morning.

The fire was reported at about 5:30 AM on June 5, 2020, in the area of Lugonia Avenue and California Street. Helicopters over the scene broadcasted images of several Amazon trailers next to the building also on fire.

Heavy smoke from the raging fire prompted California Highway Patrol officers to briefly shut down the I-10 freeway in both directions.

VVNG member Harvey Jackson shared a photo of the black smoke that was visible from the Hesperia area. Carissa Zillner reported she could smell a chemical smell near Rock Springs Road in Apple Valley.

San Bernardino County Fire is assisting Redlands Fire with 5 engines, 1 truck, and 2 chief officers, according to a tweet.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Christina Aronovivi)

(Photo by Harvey Jackson)

