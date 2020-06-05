Victor Valley under smoke advisory due to Redlands warehouse fire

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. — The Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District has issued an official smoke advisory due to impacts from a large fire at a warehouse in Redlands Friday morning.

A large continuous cloud of black smoke is moving up and over the San Bernardino mountains from Redlands and air quality sensor data shows impacts to ambient (breathable) air quality in Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Lucerne Valley, Phelan and Victorville and immediate surrounding communities. Other areas of the MDAQMD jurisdiction were unaffected as of 10:25 a.m. Friday.

Initial data indicated Air Quality Index levels were in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) category. In the Orange AQI category, air quality is particularly unhealthy for those with heart and respiratory illnesses, children, seniors and active adults.

In any area impacted by smoke: Everyone should avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion; people with respiratory or heart disease, older adults, and children should remain indoors. Keep windows and doors closed. Run your air conditioner if you have one; recirculation function is ideal. Avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

Wildfires generate smoke containing numerous air pollutants including fine particulates known as PM10 and PM2.5.

Levels of smoke and particles will depend on changes in winds and the containment of the fire. This advisory will be in effect as long as conditions warrant. Check @MDAQMD on social media for updates.

MDAQMD encourages residents to check local air quality levels by visiting www.AirNow.gov or www.enviroflash.info where you can sign up for text and email alerts with Air Quality forecasts.