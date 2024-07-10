Smoke from Vista fire in southwestern San Bernardino County hampering local air quality

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD) is advising of potentially poor air quality in the High Desert of San Bernardino County due to wildfire smoke impacts from the Vista fire. This advisory is in effect through at least July 10, 2024, but may be extended depending on firefighting efforts and local weather conditions.

On July 9, 2024, MDAQMD measured an increase in PM2.5, the pollutant commonly found in wildfire smoke. Winds on Tuesday afternoon were pushing smoke from the Vista fire, which broke out on Sunday, July 7, 2024, into MDAQMD communities in the High Desert of San Bernardino County.

This advisory is in addition to but separate from the advisory issued on July 3, 2024 for ground-level ozone, which has been extended through Friday, July 12, 2024.

Increasing levels of smoke can affect everyone, but it’s particularly unhealthy for those with heart and respiratory illnesses, children, seniors and active adults.

In any area impacted by poor air quality including smoke:

everyone should consider avoiding any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion;

people with respiratory or heart disease, older adults, and children should consider remaining indoors;

keep windows and doors closed;

run your air conditioner if you have one – recirculation function is ideal;

avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing outdoor pollutants inside.

The U.S. EPA’s Smoke-Ready toolbox offers helpful tips to protect your health and that of those around you at https://www.epa.gov/pm-pollution/fires-and-your-health.

MDAQMD encourages residents to check local air quality levels by visiting www.AirNow.gov. Sign up for text and email air quality forecasts at www.enviroflash.info.





