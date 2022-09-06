Smoke from the Radford Fire burning near Big Bear is visible from the Victor Valley

BIG BEAR, Calif. (VVNG.com)-– Smoke from the Radford Fire burning near the community of Big Bear is visible from the Victor Valley.

The fire was reported at about 2:30 pm, on Labor Day Monday, September 5, 2022.

According to a tweet from the San Bernardino National Forest, Helicopter 535 was conducting lightning recon when a fire was spotted in Big Bear.

(Photo of the Radford Fire taken from Oak Hills, CA. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Initially, the National Forest reported the fire was 5-10 acres and aircraft and ground crews were at the scene. Firefighters were said to be making good progress on the 10-15 acre vegetation fire.

Within a couple of hours, the fire grew in size to 50 acres, with 0% containment, and 140 personnel were already on the scene and more on order.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order from Glass Road to South Fork River Road due to the Radford Fire. As of 7:15 pm, the latest update put the fire at 200 acres with 0% containment.

(Smoke column from the Radford Fire seen from the mountain community of Lake Arrowhead.)

The Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District said they are watching air quality monitors and sensors as the Bradford fire pushes smoke over the Victor Valley. The agency reminds the public that if you smell smoke, you’re breathing smoke. “We have an air quality advisory still in effect, which we may amend depending on smoke conditions and impacts,” stated the MDAQMD.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

