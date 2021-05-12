Smoke from Pine Fire in LA County visible from the Victor Valley

UPDATE @ 4:30 PM — Evacuation Warning:

—South of Goss Rd.

—North of Hwy 138

—East of Soledad Rd.

—West of Oasis Rd.

UPDATE @ 4:12 PM — Evacuation area expanded to:

—East of Jubilee Rd.

—West of Mountain Rd.

—South of Hwy 138

—North of Tamarack Rd.

UPDATE @ 3:40 PM — CalFire BDU issued an alert reporting mandatory evacuations going into effect for Highway 138 south to Pine View Road and Buchanan Road east to Smoke Tree Road.

UPDATE @ 3:20 PM – The fire is reported to have grown to 150 acres, a dangerous rate of spread with structures threatened, and a potential of 300 acres.

UPDATE @ 3:15 PM — At least one structure has been lost. A KTLA news helicopter over the scene broadcasted images of a home fully engulfed by the pine fire.

—original article—

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A towering plume of smoke from a 2nd alarm brush fire burning in Los Angeles County is visible from the Victor Valley.

The incident dubbed the #PineFire is burning in the community of Llano and is currently at 15 acres with a potential for 40, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Strong winds are fanning flames towards the north and in the path of several homes. Two large air tankers and several helicopters are assisting ground crews. As of 3:00 pm, the fire was at 0% containment and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(The fire is burning very close to the community of Pinon Hills.)

Fire crews have established a command post is at San Bernardino County Fire Station 13 on Mountain Road, per scanner reports.

The Victor Valley Transit Authority tweeted and said Route 21P is unable to service the Pinon Hills Community Center due to the fire.

This is a developing situation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(photo by Don Perry)