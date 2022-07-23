Smoke from Oak Fire impacting local air quality in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Smoke from the Oak Fire burning over 300 miles away near Fresno is now adversely impacting local air quality in the Victor Valley.

CalFire and other agencies are continuing to battle the 6,500+ acres brush fire that started on July 22, 2022, and is burning along Highway 40 in the Sierra National Forest. So far, the fire has destroyed 10 structures and damaged 5 others. The fire is at 0% containment and the cause remains under investigation.

The Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District reported unhealthy for sensitive groups on July 22 and 23rd.

In an amended update, the agency said our areas are experiencing wildfire smoke impacts, likely from the Oak Fire.

“Those experiencing smoke impacts may consider reducing exposure to minimize potential health impacts, especially those in sensitive groups including people with heart and respiratory illness, seniors, children and active adults,” stated the agency.

In any area impacted by poor air quality including smoke:

everyone should consider avoiding any vigorous outdoor exertion;

; keep windows and doors closed;

run your air conditioner if you have one – recirculation function is ideal;

avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing outdoor pollutants inside.

