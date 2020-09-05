Connect with us

Smoke from El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa impacting the Victor Valley

20 mins ago

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A massive column of smoke from a brush fire burning near Yucaipa is now impacting air quality in the Victor Valley.

The fast-moving fire named the El Dorado Fire started Saturday morning in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road near El Dorado Ranch Park.

The fire was initially reported to be 5 acres but that number climbed quickly to 400 acres with a moderate to dangerous rate of spread.

Eevacuation orders are now in effect for the Communities of Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and the eastern portion of Yucaipa.

Smoke from the fire has caused the skies in areas over the Victor Valley to turn into an orange/brown color.

According to a tweet from the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District, the air in Victorville is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

What is Wildfire Smoke and Can it Make Me Sick?

Wildfire smoke is a mix of gases and fine particles from burning vegetation, building materials, and other materials. Wildfire smoke can make anyone sick. Even someone who is healthy can get sick if there is enough smoke in the air. Breathing in smoke can have immediate health effects, including:

  • Coughing
  • Trouble breathing normally
  • Stinging eyes
  • A scratchy throat
  • Runny nose
  • Irritated sinuses
  • Wheezing and shortness of breath
  • Chest pain
  • Headaches
  • An asthma attack
  • Tiredness
  • Fast heartbeat

For more information on Air Quality/Wildfire Smoke visit the California Smoke Information website.

