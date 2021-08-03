All News
Smoke from Antonio Fire in LA County visible in the Victor Valley
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Smoke from the #AntonioFire burning in Los Angeles County is visible from the Victor Valley.
At about 2:16 pm, on August 3, 2021, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Glendora Ridge near Mt. Baldy Road that spread to nearby brush.
Initial reports estimated the fire to be 1/2 acre with a moderate rate of spread, prompting a first alarm response, according to a tweet from the Angeles National Forest.
San Bernardino County Fire is assisting Los Angeles County Fire and Angeles National Forest Firefighters as they work in triple-digit heat to contain the fire. Strong gusty winds are causing the smoke to blow towards the Lancaster/Palmdale area and away from the Victor Valley.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Two Apple Valley men arrested for multiple criminal offenses
-
All News5 days ago
Coroner ID’s 10 and 14-year-old girls killed in head-on crash in Phelan
-
All News7 days ago
Motorcyclist airlifted after being rear-ended Tuesday night in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
Bicyclist hit by vehicle on Amargosa Rd in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Driver killed in crash on I-15 in the Cajon Pass identified as Rancho Cucamonga man
-
All News5 days ago
Previously convicted felon found with 22 firearms in a Victorville home
-
All News4 days ago
Owner viciously attacked by two Pit Bulls in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
84-year-old Adelanto man killed in single-vehicle crash