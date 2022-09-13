All News
Smash and grab robbery at Nk Jewelers inside Cardenas in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are looking for two men seen running from a smash and grab robbery at Nk Jewelers inside Cardenas Market in Hesperia.
It happened at about 6:08 pm, on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the 15500 block of Main Street.
A witness named David reached out to VVNG and said that two males entered the store, smashed the glass jewelry cases, and took gold necklaces and bracelets. The witnesses said the suspects wore all black pants, hoodies, and a black face mask.
A customer shopping inside the supermarket snapped a cell phone photo that showed broken glass below the display case and a woman sweeping it up.
VVNG has reached out to sheriff’s headquarters for additional details. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.
