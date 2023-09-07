Smash-and-grab robbery at mall jewelry store in Victorville leaves woman injured

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville Wednesday that left one person injured.

Shoppers who witnessed the chaos unfold said three armed men entered the mall, located at 14400 Bear Valley Road, carrying sledgehammers just before 4:30 p.m., September 6, 2023.

The suspects caused panic as they made their way to the Don Roberto’s Jewelers where they smashed showcases with sledgehammers and glass-breaking tools.

The trio took an unknown amount of jewelry and fled the scene.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the incident.

An ambulance was requested for the injured female, however, the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Don Roberto’s Jewelers joins a growing list of Southern California businesses targeted by smash-and-grab robbers as California faces an ongoing crisis involving organized retail crime.

As of Wednesday night, no arrests have been announced, and no suspect description was provided.

Copy URL URL Copied