Smash and Grab Robbers Hit Jewelry Store inside Cardenas Market in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – In a brazen daylight incident, Taris Jewelry & Watch Repairs, located inside the Cardenas Market in Victorville, fell victim to a smash-and-grab robbery.

The unsettling event happened on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at approximately 3:54 pm, within the 14500 block of Palmdale Road.

Eyewitness, Victoria G., who was waiting in the checkout line, was startled by what sounded like three gunshots. She then glanced towards the source of the commotion, only to witness three culprits in hoodies and gloves relentlessly smashing the jewelry display cases.

(Photo: Victoria G.)

The robbery suspects ran out of the store and fled the incident location before police arrived.

Fortunately, no customers or employees present at the scene were harmed during the robbery.

Victor Valley News Group (VVNG) reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer for additional information. Spokeswoman Gloria Huerta stated, “I will look into this and get back to you as soon as I can.”

Stay tuned for the latest updates as more information becomes available. Should you possess any information related to this incident, you are urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

(Photo: Massiel Pacheco)

Copy URL URL Copied