Small Plane Crash Off Summit Valley Road In Hesperia Leaves Two Dead

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed Thursday morning off Summit Valley Road in Hesperia, officials confirmed.

The incident was reported on September 24, 2026, at about 10:00 a.m., in the area of Summit Valley Road and Maple Avenue, approximately 2-3 miles from the Hesperia Airport.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the area after a report of an aircraft down. Fire crews reported they did not see any smoke or fire from the surrounding area.

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After searching, crews located the plane nose down. Hesperia Police Department spokeswoman Lyndsi Garrett confirmed there were two fatalities.

In a written statement, the Hesperia Police Department said deputies are “currently working the scene of a small plane crash off of Summit Valley road.”

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“At this time, Summit Valley road remains open for travel. We ask for the public to remain clear of the scene so that we can complete a thorough investigation. We will post updates as they become available,” the department stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the crash. The FAA said the aircraft was a single-engine Aeronca Champion.

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Midfield Aviation, based in Apple Valley, confirmed it was their plane. The company said it was not ready to comment or release the names of the two people on board who died.

No additional details about the aircraft or the circumstances leading up to the crash were immediately available.

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This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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