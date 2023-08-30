Small brush fire in Cajon Pass on Tuesday afternoon quickly knocked down

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a brush fire Tuesday afternoon in the Cajon Pass.

The fire dubbed, the “track fire” was reported at about 4:00 pm, on August 29, 2023, in the area of Cajon Blvd and Kenwood Avenue. Fire crews from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, San Bernardino National Forest firefighters, and CAL Fire firefighters responded to the incident.

At 4:50 p.m., the fire was estimated to be 2-3 acres in size. Just after 5:00 p.m., fire crews reported they were making great progress with getting a line around the fire, including the head of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copy URL URL Copied