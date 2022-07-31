Small brush fire breaks out along the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass on Sunday

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The cause of a bush fire that started in the center divider of the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass is currently unknown.

The fire named ‘Shadow Fire’ was reported at 12:20 pm, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, on the southbound I-15 freeway between State Highway 138 and Cleghorn or south of Blue Cut.

Firefighters reported the fire was about an acre and a half and it was contained to the center divider.

(photo by Jaime Grado)

A CalTrans employee was one of the first to stop at the fire and used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to douse the fire, however, with the strong winds it quickly flared back up.

Firefighters with the US Forest Service requested that California Highway Patrol shut down the no. 1 lane on the north and southbound side of the I-15 freeway. At 12:43 pm, firefighters reported they had a knockdown on the fire and would be in mop-up mode. The remainder of the responding units were cancelled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(photo by Jaime Grado)

