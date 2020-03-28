Sky Zone Offers Free Virtual Birthday Party Experience For Kids

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sky Zone is offering free virtual and interactive birthday party experience for kids as they are forced to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The creator of the world’s first indoor trampoline park, Sky Zone, announced a completely cost-free and stress-free experience, to throw your child a virtual birthday party to mark his/her special day.

According to company officials, Sky Zone will handle creating birthday invites and setting up virtual links for families to share. A Sky Zone Party Pro will lead the Guest of Honor and their friends through 20 minutes of active-play games and fun to celebrate from the comfort of their own homes.

“We’re thrilled to offer Sky Zone’s virtual birthday party experience as a safe and undeniably fun way to engage in active play at home,” said Jeff Platt, President of Sky Zone Franchise Group. “By bringing the popular Sky Zone birthday party experience online, we can continue helping families celebrate these special occasions while staying safe at home.”

Kids can take part in their virtual birthday parties from Tuesday to Saturday 3-9pm EST and celebrate with a maximum of 10 friends.

To request a virtual party, parents can email Birthdays@SkyZone.com with their names, child’s name, email address & phone number. A Sky Zone representative will follow up with confirmation details and next steps. For more info visit Sky Zone Virtual Birthday Party .

