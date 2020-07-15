All News
Skimming devices found on fuel pumps at 76 gas station in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Authorities confirmed skimming devices were found at the 76 gas station in Hesperia earlier this month.
Sometime between Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11:30 p.m. and Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1:15 p.m., an unknown subject tampered with two gas pumps in the 14900 block of Bear Valley Road.
Edgar Moran, spokesperson for the Hesperia Sheriff’s station said the unknown subject was able to install skimming devices on the pumps and it is unknown if any customers’ personal information was compromised.
Moran said both devices were removed from the gas pumps by the deputies and the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information or if you suspect that you were a victim of fraud you are asked to call the Hesperia station at 760-947-1500.
Credit card skimming is a type of credit card theft where crooks use a small device to steal credit card information in an otherwise legitimate credit or debit card transaction. When a credit or debit card is swiped through a skimmer, the device captures and stores all the details stored in the card’s magnetic stripe.-TheBalance.com
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Skimming devices found on fuel pumps at 76 gas station in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Authorities confirmed skimming devices were found at the 76 gas station in Hesperia earlier this month. Sometime...
Victorville woman arrested after her and 3 kids found in running vehicle inside closed garage
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville deputy’s quick thinking helped save the lives of three children and their mom after...
Covid-19 testing now available at several Rite Aid locations in the Victor Valley
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) -Rite Aid announced it’s making it easier and more convenient for people to get tested for COVID-19...
Convicted felon arrested for vehicle theft and possession of a firearm in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Mauricio Zamora, 31, identified by Barstow Police as a convicted felon, was arrested for vehicle theft...
Calvary Chapel in Hesperia vandalized
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are seeking information to identify the suspects involved in the vandalism at Calvary Chapel in...
Trending
-
All News4 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News3 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News3 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News3 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News4 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News4 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News4 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News4 weeks ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified