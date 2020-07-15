Skimming devices found on fuel pumps at 76 gas station in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Authorities confirmed skimming devices were found at the 76 gas station in Hesperia earlier this month.

Sometime between Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11:30 p.m. and Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1:15 p.m., an unknown subject tampered with two gas pumps in the 14900 block of Bear Valley Road.

Edgar Moran, spokesperson for the Hesperia Sheriff’s station said the unknown subject was able to install skimming devices on the pumps and it is unknown if any customers’ personal information was compromised.

Moran said both devices were removed from the gas pumps by the deputies and the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information or if you suspect that you were a victim of fraud you are asked to call the Hesperia station at 760-947-1500.

Credit card skimming is a type of credit card theft where crooks use a small device to steal credit card information in an otherwise legitimate credit or debit card transaction. When a credit or debit card is swiped through a skimmer, the device captures and stores all the details stored in the card’s magnetic stripe. -TheBalance.com

