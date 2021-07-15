Skimmer found on Bank of America ATM in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a skimming device was found on a Bank of America ATM in Apple Valley.

It happened on July 13, 2021, at about 9:09 pm, in the 21700 block of State Highway 18.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG a skimmer was found jammed in the ATM machine at the location.

Alban said the case is still under investigation by Deputy Chapdelaine and had no other details available for release. Anyone with information or possible victims should contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400 and reference case #APR210324.

A skimmer is a card reader that can be disguised to look like part of an ATM. The skimmer attachment collects card numbers and PIN codes, which are then replicated into counterfeit cards. Skimming is the type of fraud that occurs when an ATM is compromised by a skimmer. **NWCU.com

(Not actual photo — a stock photo of a skimming device)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.