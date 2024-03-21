 
Skeletal Human Remains Found Under the Main Street Bridge and 15 Freeway in Barstow

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMarch 21, 2024 | 8:19 am
skeletal remains found near 15 freeway in barstow
(Photo by: Khris Serrano)

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The discovery of skeletal human remains found alongside the I-15 in Barstow prompted an hours-long investigation that required a temporary freeway closure on Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed the report was first made at about 11:30 pm, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Details on how the remains were discovered or how long they’d been there were not immediately available.

skeletal remains found near 15 freeway in barstow
(Photo by: Khris Serrano)

On Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol Inland Division Investigative Services Unit and Inland Division MAIT teams responded to the location and conducted the investigation.

Investigators taped off a portion of the sloping dirt and dug an area near the base of the freeway support columns on the southbound I-15.

skeletal remains found near 15 freeway in barstow
(Photo by: Khris Serrano)

According to the CHP incident logs, a SigAlert was issued for the southbound I-15 and East Main Street at about noon on Wednesday. It also included both on and off-ramps and the no.2 lane as a result of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

skeletal remains found near 15 freeway in barstow
(Photo by: Khris Serrano)

