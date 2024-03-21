Skeletal Human Remains Found Under the Main Street Bridge and 15 Freeway in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The discovery of skeletal human remains found alongside the I-15 in Barstow prompted an hours-long investigation that required a temporary freeway closure on Wednesday.
Authorities confirmed the report was first made at about 11:30 pm, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Details on how the remains were discovered or how long they’d been there were not immediately available.
On Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol Inland Division Investigative Services Unit and Inland Division MAIT teams responded to the location and conducted the investigation.
Investigators taped off a portion of the sloping dirt and dug an area near the base of the freeway support columns on the southbound I-15.
According to the CHP incident logs, a SigAlert was issued for the southbound I-15 and East Main Street at about noon on Wednesday. It also included both on and off-ramps and the no.2 lane as a result of the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.