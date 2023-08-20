Six injured including several young children in Lucerne Valley rollover crash

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Six people including young children were injured in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in Lucerne Valley.

It happened at about 1:43 pm, on August 20, 2023, on State Route 247 and Lincoln Road, near Old Woman Springs Road.

For reasons still unknown, a black Chevy Traverse overturned multiple times, left the roadway, and crashed through a chain link perimeter fence.

First Responders arrived on scene and reported several people were on the ground and requested a total of five ambulances. Initial reports, there were 3 juveniles critically injured and 3 adults with minor injuries.

A witness told VVNG, a baby in a car seat was among those transported. One juvenile was rushed to High Desert Hospital and two other juveniles were transported to Palm Springs Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station.

