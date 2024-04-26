 
Six injured in crash on US 395 and Eucalyptus Street in Victorville

April 25, 2024 | 6:05 pm

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Six people were injured after a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Eucalyptus Street in Victorville.

At about 3:09 pm, on April 25, 2024, emergency personnel responded to the intersection and located a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Firefighters from the Victorville City Fire Department reported the truck driver was trapped and would require minor extrication. Additionally, they had a total of six patients ranging from minor to moderate injuries.

Four occupants, including several young children, from the van were transported to various hospitals.

Based on witness information, the van was south on US-395 and the truck was eastbound on Eucalyptus when they collided in the intersection.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

