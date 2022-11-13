Six Beans Coffee Co expands into Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Six Beans Coffee Co. continues to expand its operation with a new location recently opening in Victorville.

Its located at 12875 Bear Valley Rd Suite B, Victorville, CA 92392, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Topaz Road, near the Speedwash.

Six Beans Coffee Co. is a specialty coffee shop locally owned and operated, with its first location being opened in Apple Valley several years ago, they have since expanded into Hesperia, Barstow, Costa Mesa, and now into Victorville.

According to a previous VVNG article, Co-owners Brian & Jessica Nicklason relocated to California from Roseburg, Oregon in 2015 where they joined with long-time family friends Nick & Lotsie Pappas to open the Apple Valley Six Beans Coffee store.

When asked why the name “Six Beans,” Nicklason said that it represents the six children between the Nicklason and Pappas’ families.

“Six Beans began with two friends who have known each other since birth and the families that they have created over the years. Both men have a history in construction and wanted to create a business that builds a great product while keeping their families and the community in mind,” according to the company website.

According to the company’s Facebook, the soft opening was November 12, 2022, and the grand opening day is November 18. free medium drinks will be served on the grand opening day between 7am-2pm.

Not able to make the grand opening? No problem, Six Beans Coffee will be running specials every day between November 19 until November 23.

