Sisters, age 7 and 2, Killed After Christmas Tree Catches Fire in Barstow; Family Seeks Support

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Isom family of Barstow is enduring an unfathomable loss as they mourn the tragic passing of 2-year-old Aalijah Isom and 7-year-old Annie Isom in a devastating Christmas tree fire.

On December 14, 2023, the family’s home on the 2500 block of St. Lawrence St. became engulfed in flames with children trapped trapped inside, according to a previous VVNG Article. The

Despite the efforts of local emergency services, both children succumbed to their injuries.

“There were actually five children in the house when it caught fire. Three managed to escape safely, while the other two were trapped inside,” recounted Khris Serrano, a witness to the fire. “Seeing the baby being rescued from the house deeply affected me, as I have children of my own.”

In their time of profound grief, the Isom family has established a GoFundMe page to seek support from the community.

The parents of six children, Charmon and Akeem Isom, expressed their devastation, sharing, “A relentless fire stole away the lives of our two cherished angels—Aalijah, a tender 2-year-old baby girl, and Little Annie, a vibrant 7-year-old.” Parents, Charmon and Akeem Isom, is photographed with their children. (GoFundMe)

The funds raised will play a crucial role in covering funeral expenses for the young girls, securing a new home, and providing essential clothing and sustenance.

Donations can be directed to 940 Navajo St., Barstow, CA 92311, for clothing and other household necessities.

The Isom family said they are deeply grateful for any support and compassion extended to them during this difficult time.



