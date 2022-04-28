All News
Single-vehicle rollover crash causing delays on NB I-15 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic on the northbound I-15 freeway is slow after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.
It happened at 3:28 pm, on April 28, 2022, and involved a red Mazda CX3 between the Main Street and Bear
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the vehicle was on Amargosa Road and went thru the fence. The vehicle came to a stop on its side in the drainage culvert along the I-15 freeway.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and assisted two occupants from the vehicle and into a nearby ambulance. A young male and an adult male appeared to have sustained only minor injuries.
The collision is causing significant delays on the northbound I-15 with gridlocked traffic near Main Street.
The Victorville California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
2 people critically injured in head-on crash on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
One person airlifted from crash on Palmdale Road in Phelan
-
All News7 days ago
Sephora store to open inside Kohl’s in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Deputies arrest suspect in Apple Valley after victim finds stolen motorcycle parts on OfferUp￼
-
All News6 days ago
Amazon Announces Renewable Energy Solar Project near Baldy Mesa
-
All News7 days ago
NB I-15 freeway jammed in Hesperia due to a semi that overturned near Bear Valley Road
-
All News3 days ago
Police investigating fatal crash at Walnut and Main Streets in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Woman transported to hospital after crisis intervention on Victorville overpass