Single-vehicle rollover crash causing delays on NB I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic on the northbound I-15 freeway is slow after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 3:28 pm, on April 28, 2022, and involved a red Mazda CX3 between the Main Street and Bear

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the vehicle was on Amargosa Road and went thru the fence. The vehicle came to a stop on its side in the drainage culvert along the I-15 freeway.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and assisted two occupants from the vehicle and into a nearby ambulance. A young male and an adult male appeared to have sustained only minor injuries.

The collision is causing significant delays on the northbound I-15 with gridlocked traffic near Main Street.

The Victorville California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

