Simulation grenades found in donation bag at Goodwill in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Employees working at the Goodwill center were evacuated after discovering simulation grenades inside a bag of donated clothing, officials said.

It happened at about 11:53 AM on September 2nd in the 16900 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said, “Deputies from the Victorville Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Arson/Bomb Detail responded, and determined the items were simulation grenades and simulation smoke.”

Arson/Bomb took possession of the items for proper disposal.

“Employees at the Goodwill location did a great job during the incident, making sure customers and employees alike were evacuated quickly and in a safe manner, to avoid possible injury,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy H. Miranda at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

