Silverwood Lake is now open to vehicles and boats for active recreation

SILVERWOOD LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Silverwood Lake announced on Friday the State Recreation Area is now open to vehicles and boats under new social distancing guidelines that will help limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the outdoors.

According to a California State Parks news release, swim beaches at Silverwood Lake and associated parking lots will remain closed. Also closed are shade structures, picnic tables, and BBQ grills. Swimming or wading from shore, beaching, or Mooring of boats, are also not currently allowed.

What is allowed? Boating – reduced capacity, Fishing, Hiking, Bicycling.

CA State Park officials said it’s important for visitors to continue to practice physical distancing and avoid congregating with people outside their immediate household. “Everyone has the responsibility to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Campgrounds, high public-use indoor facilities, including museums and visitor centers, special events, and tours continue to be canceled until further notice.

Effective May 22, 2020, limited parking lots are open and available to the public for active recreation. Open lots include: Boat Lot, Marina Lot, Black Oak, Reduced Cleghorn Day-use, and Miller Canyon Day-use.

Below is a list of new and important guidelines at Silverwood SRA:

No swimming or wading from shore

No beaching or mooring of boats

No umbrellas of any shape or size

No shade structures of any shape or size

No tents of any shape or size

No coolers of any shape or size

No BBQs, grills, or fire pits of any shape or size

No beach chairs of any shape or size

No wagons, carts, or other conveyances used to carry items

No Jet Skis or Personal Water Craft

Visitors are encouraged to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more and to bring soap/hand sanitizer. Face coverings should be worn when guests are unable to maintain a safe 6-foot distance from others. Visitors are also encouraged to stay active by walking, jogging, biking, and to watch out for one-way trails.

State Park officials said gatherings, picnics, and parties are not allowed. “Visitors will be asked to leave if there are too many people at the park, beach or on trails to allow for the required physical distance,” stated the news release. To read more about the update, visit SRA.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.