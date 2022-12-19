Silverado Softball Player, Alexis Coronado, 17, Signs to Southern University

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Silverado Softball player and Victorville resident Alexis “Lex” Coronado, 17, has officially signed as next year’s #2 Outfielder for the Southern Jaguars.

She received a D1 offer at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Coronado, who was born and raised in the Victor Valley, has been in travel softball since age 9 and has been on the Silverado softball team since her freshman year.

“The whole experience that I have had so far has been fun and at the same time very challenging. My family has stood behind me and has supported me through this whole journey,” Coronado told VVNG.

“I have had the opportunity to visit different states due to this sport and have met many friends and best friends along the way,” said Coronado.

Coronado’s travel softball team is California Cruisers Caouette 18’s out of Huntington Beach, California.

Her father Jose Coronado said he is beyond proud of what his daughter has achieved.

“It’s a big accomplishment being that she is the second one in our family to get a ride to a University. She has her two older sisters that she looks up to as role models,” stated Coronado’s father.

“It means a lot in our family because we were not able to attend a University,” stated Mr. Coronado, “All those early morning practices down the hill, and late nights finally paid off.”

The young athlete says without her family’s support, the journey would have been nearly impossible.

“All of the sacrifices that my parents have done are greatly appreciated, without this I would not have gotten this far,” said Coronado, ” I also thank God for giving me this opportunity to keep playing softball at the college level. It’s been a long journey but I’m glad to see it is finally paying off.”

Surrounded by friends and family, Coronado completed the signing ceremony at Silverado Highschool on November 28, 2022.

Alexis Coronado will continue her softball career after she graduates from Silverado High School in 2023.

