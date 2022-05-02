Silver Peak Solar Project Virtual Community Open House 5/10

ADELANTO, Calif. — Please join us to learn more about the Silver Peak Solar Project and have your questions answered!

The public meeting will take place virtually via webinar on Tuesday, May 10th at 6pm. Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/SilverPeakMeeting

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The Silver Peak Solar Project proposes to construct and operate a utility-scale solar generating facility to be developed on approximately 826 acres within the city of Adelanto in San Bernardino County.