Silver Peak Solar Project Community Open House 5/12

ADELANTO, Calif. — Please join us to learn more about the Silver Peak Solar Project and have your questions answered!

The community open house will take place at the Adelanto City Hall Rear Parking lot on Thursday, May 12th at 6 p.m.

The Silver Peak Solar Project proposes to construct and operate a utility-scale solar generating facility to be developed on approximately 826 acres within the city of Adelanto in San Bernardino County.

