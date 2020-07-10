Silver Lakes Resort in Helendale to be Sold in Bankruptcy Auction

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Have you ever dreamed of owning your own resort hotel? Well, now you have a chance when the 62-room Inn at Silver Lakes in the community of Helenalde will be sold to the highest bidder during a bankruptcy auction.

Serious buyers will need a minimum bid of $670,000 due by August 7, 2020. The online auction will take place on August 14th.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC )NRC) announced today that it has been retained by the Inn at Silver lakes Resort Lodge Owners Association to sell 100% of the timeshare interests.

“This is a great value-add opportunity,” according to David Levy, Vice President of NRC. “The property appraised at $2,00,000 in 2015 and is being sold free and clear of all liens.”

Helendale is in the high desert on historic route 66 and is a community with 2,200 homes and condominiums built around a 27-hole championship golf course about 2 hours north of Los Angeles and San Bernardino. The hotel features two pools, and meeting rooms.

For further information, visit the NRC website at www.nrc.com/1616, or contact David Levy at [email protected].com. The sale is being conducted in conjunction with licensed California broker NRC Realty & Capital Advisors of California, Inc., Donald Plunkett Managing Broker.

A view of the club house and lake.

