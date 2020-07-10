All News
Silver Lakes Resort in Helendale to be Sold in Bankruptcy Auction
HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Have you ever dreamed of owning your own resort hotel? Well, now you have a chance when the 62-room Inn at Silver Lakes in the community of Helenalde will be sold to the highest bidder during a bankruptcy auction.
Serious buyers will need a minimum bid of $670,000 due by August 7, 2020. The online auction will take place on August 14th.
NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC )NRC) announced today that it has been retained by the Inn at Silver lakes Resort Lodge Owners Association to sell 100% of the timeshare interests.
“This is a great value-add opportunity,” according to David Levy, Vice President of NRC. “The property appraised at $2,00,000 in 2015 and is being sold free and clear of all liens.”
Helendale is in the high desert on historic route 66 and is a community with 2,200 homes and condominiums built around a 27-hole championship golf course about 2 hours north of Los Angeles and San Bernardino. The hotel features two pools, and meeting rooms.
For further information, visit the NRC website at www.nrc.com/1616, or contact David Levy at [email protected].com. The sale is being conducted in conjunction with licensed California broker NRC Realty & Capital Advisors of California, Inc., Donald Plunkett Managing Broker.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Silver Lakes Resort in Helendale to be Sold in Bankruptcy Auction
HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Have you ever dreamed of owning your own resort hotel? Well, now you have a chance...
Phelan man arrested for murder after shooting outside Harbor Freight in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Phelan man charged with the murder of Daniel Ramos outside of the Harbor Freight in...
COVID-19 Testing in San Bernardino County impacted by National Supply Shortage
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A national testing supply shortage is impacting San Bernardino County’s COVID-19 testing capabilities leading to...
New Apple Valley Starbucks along Highway 18 opening July 9th
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The all-new Starbucks Drive-Thru across the street from St. Joseph Health, St. Mary Medical Center...
Burger King on 7th Street in Victorville permanently closed amid COVID-19
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — After decades of servicing the Victor Valley community, the Burger King on Seventh Street has permanently...
Trending
-
All News3 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News4 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News3 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News3 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News2 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News2 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News3 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News3 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE