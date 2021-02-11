Silver Lakes Gymnastics is Newest Tenant at Southern California Logistics Airport

VICTORVILLE, Calif — Stirling Capital Investments has announced a three-year lease with Silver Lakes Gymnastics, a non-profit girls gymnastics training center.

The new lease will provide the Silver Lakes Flyers, the gymnasts who train at the facility, with a 5,647-square-foot training space at Southern California Logistics Airport (SCLA) in Victorville, California.

Training center CEO Beatrice South and Director Renee Garcia negotiated with Anita Tuckerman, VP – Asset Services & Corporate Relations for Stirling, and agreed upon a suitable commercial warehouse for the training center’s new location. Paul Casilla, Senior Commercial Sales and Leasing Associate of The Bradco Companies represented Silver Lakes Gymnastics in the transaction.

The transition to the new facility has been a smooth one. “When the students first saw the new space, they were ecstatic,” says Renee Garcia, Director of the new training facility.

The facility is located at 18499 Phantom West, Suite 2 in Victorville. The new customized area provides the Flyers with plenty of space for their competitive training equipment and features raisable warehouse doors, which provide parents with an innovative way to observe their Flyers in action. Silver Lakes Gymnastics provides services for preschool, recreational, and competitive level gymnastics governed by the American Athletic Union (AAU) and United States of America Gymnastics (USAG).

Silver Lakes Gymnastics was previously located in Helendale, California and the Flyers have consistently competed in both state and national championships over the past few decades. “We have over 30 years combined experience as coaches and believe in building self-esteem, teaching life lessons, and nurturing a caring relationship with each student,” adds Garcia.

Stirling Capital Investments has a long history of providing jobs, opportunities, and resources to the High Desert Communities. The customized facility will help Silver Lakes Flyers State Championship Gymnastics continue and expand their tradition of excellence.

“Silver Lakes Gymnastics is an example of the value and diversity we welcome among our tenant businesses,” says Tuckerman. “We look forward to a long-term relationship with the gymnastics organization.”

